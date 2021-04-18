San Fernando achieves the three points against Betis Deportivo (2-1)

04/18/2021 at 8:19 PM CEST

The San fernando won 2-1 against Betis Deportivo during the meeting held this Sunday in the Iberoamerican 2010. The San fernando came with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after suffering a 3-1 loss in the previous duel against UCAM Murcia. On the visitors’ side, the Betis Deportivo He came from winning 3-1 in his fiefdom at At. Sanluqueño in the last game held. With this defeat the Betic team was placed in fifth position after the end of the duel, while the San fernando it is fourth.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second period he scored a goal San fernando, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a penalty goal from Francis Ferrón in minute 57. Later a new occasion increased the score of the premises through a goal of Hugo Rodriguez at 68 minutes he left a 2-0 San fernando. The Betic team cut distances thanks to a goal from Luis Martinez in injury time, specifically in 94, ending the match with a final result of 2-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the San fernando gave entrance to Perdomo for Manu Moreno, Meanwhile he Betis Deportivo gave the green light to Baena, Juan Serrano, Chema Nuñez Y Ing for David ramos, Marchena, Fran Delgado Y Rodri.

In the match, the referee warned only the home team with a yellow card. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Staji & cacute;.

With this result, the San fernando he is left with 34 points and the Betis Deportivo with 33 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Second B for the San fernando is against him Linares Deportivo, Meanwhile he Betis Deportivo will face the Algeciras.

Data sheetSan Fernando:Perales, Amelibia, Manu Moreno (Perdomo, min. 64), Fran Varela, Gabi Ramos, Lolo González, Juan Rodriguez, Sandro Toscano, Biabiany, Hugo Rodriguez and Francis FerrónBetis Deportivo:Rebollo, Luis Martínez, Simón Lecea, Calderón, Fran Delgado (Chema Nuñez, min.69), Marchena (Juan Serrano, min.69), David Ramos (Baena, min.63), Callejón, Rodri (Ndo, min.83 ), Mizzian and RaúlStadium:Iberoamerican 2010Goals:Francis Ferrón (1-0, min. 57), Hugo Rodriguez (2-0, min. 68) and Luis Martínez (2-1, min. 94)