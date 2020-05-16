The ambitious Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival, which debuted last fall on multiple outdoor venues in the San Diego Bay Area, has postponed its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day event drew 57,000 people to its inaugural edition last November, and its producers quickly confirmed a second Wonderfront festival this fall. Instead, it will resume next fall, according to Wonderfront co-founder Ernie Hahn II, who is also the longtime CEO of the San Diego Sports Arena (now known as Pechanga Arena San Diego).

“We decided to postpone it in the last week or so,” Hahn said in a telephone interview with the Union-Tribune on Thursday afternoon. He co-founded Wonderfront with Paul Thornton, a veteran Austin festival producer. The two are now planning next year’s edition, after determining that it would not be feasible to host the festival in 2020.

“Everyone is stuck and nobody knows what they can and cannot do,” said Hahn. “So we have known for a couple of weeks that we would be heading in this direction. I didn’t want to wait any longer for everyone to know our decision to wait until next year. ”

Wonderfront was produced last year in collaboration with various partners and sponsors, including the San Diego Tourism Marketing District, which contributed $ 500,000 for last year’s edition, and the San Diego Unified Port District.

It also featured four investor / ambassadors: Vocal star Miguel, who performed at Wonderfront last year, and San Diego sports legends Trevor Hoffman, Rob Machado and Tony Hawk. They will all be back on board for next year’s festival, said Hahn, who believes the festival will benefit from the 18-month delay caused by the current pandemic.

The announcement about this year’s edition comes a day after the San Diego Symphony announced that it was canceling its 2020 summer concert season at its new $ 45 million outdoor venue, The Shell, whose opening on 10 July has also been postponed to next year. Meanwhile, the producer of the San Diego music festival KAABOO, which will debut in Petco Park in September after five years at Del Mar, revealed on Tuesday that it will determine before June 15 whether this year’s KAABOO will go ahead or be postponed or canceled.

“We want to make sure that people feel safe and secure when we resume,” said Hahn. “And no one knows what the new normal will be like for events in the arena over the next six months or festivals. We will know much more in the future, obviously. But for Wonderfront, having 18 months to work on next year’s edition is much better than having five or six months this year before the new rules emerge. When they do, we will be up to it. ”

Although the energy of the festival will be very similar, there will be some changes, starting with its footprint along the downtown bay.

Seaport Village, which hosted one of the biggest stages of the festival last year, will not participate in next year’s edition, a decision Hahn attributes to parking issues and the logistical complexities of existing businesses on the site.

Instead, the 2021 edition of Wonderfront plans to expand to Embarcadero Marina Park South, where it will present music at the San Diego Symphony’s new concert venue, The Shell. The festival will also add temporary docks for water taxis, so attendees will have more options to get from stage to stage between the Broadway Pier and the Hilton Bayfront Park.

“It is more important for us to do well in the long term than in the short term,” said Hahn. “In the meantime, we will work with the port and local authorities. And when things open up a bit and opportunities come this fall, our plan is certainly to do events with emerging artists downtown and around the bay. We will have to see, because we are waiting to see how everything unfolds ”.