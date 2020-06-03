Just because this summer’s San Diego Pride parade and festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pride week will continue as planned, at least virtually.

Last week, the San Diego Pride revealed plans for online events in mid-July that will aim to digitally recreate the annual event’s mission, advocacy, and spirit of celebration, if not in-person activities.

In addition to the dozens of hours of free online programming over eight days, from July 11 to 18, there will be an interactive element where members of the LGBTQ + community will be invited to submit videos of themselves describing what Pride means for them. The videos will be shown throughout the day on Pride’s social media channels on July 18, which was the originally scheduled date for the parade and the opening day of this year’s festival.

Fernando Zweifach López, executive director of San Diego Pride.

(Courtesy)

Fernando Z. López, executive director of San Diego Pride, said canceling this summer’s events was painful for many reasons. Combined, the Pride parade and festival are the region’s largest civic event, attracting more than 350,000 people each year and creating a $ 26.6 million impact on the local economy. It is also Pride’s biggest fundraising event of the year, bringing in about $ 2.5 million from the organization’s $ 4 million annual budget.

But López said the cultural and social impacts of the event are even more valuable to the historically marginalized LGBTQ + community.

“The reason we celebrate and go out individually and as a group and are so happy is because for the rest of the year, we are told that we are a moral failure. We are told that we are less than and discriminated against, ”said López, who uses the pronouns they or elles. “These are acts of celebration and acts of protest against that narrative. Pride is to combat the concept of shame. We give people the opportunity to be together, tell their stories, and live their authentic lives, even if it’s just for one hour or one day of the year. ”

Military march in the San Diegon Pride parade in this undated photo.

(Charlie Neuman / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

López said the idea of ​​integrating people’s personal videos into this year’s virtual events is one way to give near and far community members a different way to express themselves. Videos recorded with mobile phones in 15 to 30 seconds can be uploaded to sdpride.org/shareyourpride/. Community members are encouraged to share how Pride changed their lives and any special memories of past events. López said that some of the videos they have seen are especially moving.

“The stories we hear are about how ‘at Pride was the first time I felt at home’, ‘Pride was the first place I met my family’, ‘Pride was the first time I held my partner’s hand at daylight, ‘”they said. “Knowing that Pride weekend provides these opportunities for people to be fully self-sufficient comforts the heart. But knowing that we can’t do it in person this year also breaks my heart. ”

This year’s online Pride events will recreate the regular day-to-day events of the Pride week, starting Saturday July 11 with the She Fest, for LGBTQ + women and their allies. Six to eight hours of live programming that day will include workshops, leader interviews, education, and a pet fashion show.

At 7pm. Wednesday, July 15, Pride will present his annual interfaith event live with the annual illumination of St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral on Sixth Avenue with rainbow lights, along with a discussion on how faith can be a tool for justice against violence and hatred against African Americans and LGBTQ +. At 6 pm. On Friday, July 17, the online Spirit of Stonewall Rally will present awards and speakers that will honor the history of gay rights and address the challenges that lie ahead.

Ten hours of programming are planned for Saturday, July 18, starting in the morning with presentations and performances by the usual parade contingents, mixed with personal videos uploaded to the website. In the afternoon, the festival will be recreated with live entertainment by DJs and singers, celebrity appearances, tributes to the LGBTQ + African American and Latino communities, and more.

Sam Moehlig, in the foreground, and his mother, Kathie Moehlig, founder of TransFamily Support Services, received the Friend of Pride 2017 award, along with Augustus Lawson, Sam’s boyfriend, at the San Diego Pride parade.

(Howard Lipin / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Since all of the programming will be offered free online, Lopez hopes viewers will be encouraged to donate to the San Diego Pride, which has set a fundraising goal for the week of $ 840,000. That money will go toward scholarships, year-round programming and grants. Over the years, Pride has donated more than $ 3 million to organizations that serve the LGBTQ + community.

While the show can continue, virtually, for the San Diego Pride, the loss of physical events and the hundreds of thousands of visitors it brings from across the country will strike the communities of Hillcrest, North Park, Bankers Hill and Mission Hills. During Pride week, hotels, Airbnbs, restaurants, bars, shops, and cultural venues are usually fully booked. The loss of the event in addition to the pandemic-related closings this spring could be a fatal blow to many small businesses.

“Its a big lost. There is no way around it, ”said Benjamin Nicholls, long-time executive director of the Hillcrest Business Association. “A lot of people in the neighborhood joke that Pride is gay Christmas. It is that impact as a huge economic engine for the retail community. Suspending all those activities is going to be quite dramatic. ”

Even if the state lifts some of the restrictions on social gatherings that would encourage tourism this summer, Nicholls said he doesn’t think many people will travel from afar without the festival as a lure. Even local residents in the Hillcrest area have been slow to return to restaurants, which received the go-ahead from the county to reopen their dining rooms last week, he said.

“The Hillcrest people are cautious and it’s a bigger community. They also recall not too long ago when there were other real challenges with the AIDS pandemic, which they experienced quite acutely. As a result, these residents are taking covid-19 very seriously, ”said Nicholls.

On the other hand, because Hillcrest survived the AIDS crisis, Nicholls said his business owners have a feeling of optimism and enthusiasm to get through the year. He described a brave Mexican restaurant owner in Hillcrest who reopened his patio and placed mannequins with hats on various outdoor tables to give him the festive appearance of being full.

“From what I’ve seen in other business districts, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for many of those owners. But at Hillcrest, a lot of people still have their happy attitude, that ‘we can get through this’ attitude that comes from having withstood the storms of the past, ”Nicholls said.

For more information on Pride events, visit sdpride.org/events/.