San Diego Comic-Con will return in person this fall

Although the pandemic caused by COVID 19 is not over yet, in each country new alternatives for different activities such as home-office or home-school have begun to emerge, although some places have adapted over the months to offer best results. But the entertainment industry has also been affected, and therefore has sought new paths that have not been entirely easy.

Keep reading: Invincible already has a critical rating

In the world of cinema, production houses had to opt for premieres on digital platforms due to the few available exhibition rooms, while others such as theater, concerts and even awards have had to be done completely digitally without having the best results. After the countless failures of the last Golden Globes delivery, the organizers of the Academy Awards decided that they will continue their event in person, although divided into different venues to avoid crowds.

On the other hand, there are the great conventions of fans of the world of cinema and comics, which, although last year they had no other option but to take place online, now they will begin to receive the public in person. One of these events is the San Diego Comic-Con, which almost a year ago saw the need to perform differently with the nickname Comic-Con @ Home and received harsh criticism for the quality of it.

Continue with: Godzilla vs. Kong already has a critical rating

This year the event will be held from home again from July 23 to 25, but they will also begin to receive attendees in person a couple of months later in a special edition. David glanzer, spokesperson for the event, announced in a statement through comic-con.org that this meeting will take place from November 26 to 28 of this year with special measures and with a lower capacity than usual.

While we have been able to move from face-to-face meetings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had a sharp impact on the organization, as it has with many small businesses, requiring reduced work hours and a reduction in pay for employees, among other issues. Hopefully this event will bolster our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person meetings by 2022.

It may interest you: James Gunn stands up for Zack Snyder fans and says it’s unfair to judge everyone by a few

Although the San Diego convention center has a capacity of 130,000 people, much fewer are expected to arrive this year. One of the great dilemmas is the date they chose, because since it is the Thanksgiving weekend, several people will not be able to attend the event because they give priority to family gatherings, although perhaps that was the objective so that few people arrived. , but that could also affect the arrival of special guests.

This will be the first face-to-face Comic-Con since 2019, and because the last Comic-Con @ Home It was a failure, it is expected that this year’s will have a better organization. So far the only convention that has been virtually successful is that of Dc comics, and many hope that other similar events will learn from it to offer the best of experiences.