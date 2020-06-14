Comic-Con International revealed that the digital convention will be free through the internet and will take place between July 22 and 26

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the 2020 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con popular culture convention was canceled in person but the organizers reported It would be virtual and now it is reported that it will be completely free.

and will take place between July 22 and 26, according to Collider reports, and It will feature panels on movies, TV series, video games, comics, and more.

SDCC 2020 VIRTUAL! It will take place from July 22 to 26 and will be totally FREE. The content will be the same as in years past … Panels of cinema, comics, television and video games. An online store will also open where you can buy your favorite merchandise! pic.twitter.com/cZcUzXRdNC – Lili Reinhart México (@LiliReinhartMex) June 11, 2020

The digital version of SDCC will also have a virtual showroom where you can buy limited edition items.

The pop culture convention has been held for 50 years. It will return to its usual format in 2021, July 22-25 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Two special edition Comic-Con Museum items have been added to our merch site! A first time ever, one size fits all PET bandana featuring the Comic-Con Museum logo, and Rick Geary’s iconic Comic-Con Toucan reimagined for this brand new Museum shirt. https://t.co/ioEKJtb3iF pic.twitter.com/HYluw30rK7 – San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) June 10, 2020

