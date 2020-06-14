Comic-Con International revealed that the digital convention will be free through the internet and will take place between July 22 and 26

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the 2020 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con popular culture convention was canceled in person but the organizers reported It would be virtual and now it is reported that it will be completely free.

Comic-Con International revealed that the digital convention will be free through the internet and will take place between July 22 and 26, according to Collider reports, and It will feature panels on movies, TV series, video games, comics, and more.

The digital version of SDCC will also have a virtual showroom where you can buy limited edition items.

The pop culture convention has been held for 50 years. It will return to its usual format in 2021, July 22-25 at the San Diego Convention Center.

