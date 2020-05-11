By Sebastian Quiroz

05/11/2020 3:49 pm

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 was one of the big events of the summer that, unfortunately, were canceled due to COVID-19. However, this year it will have a digital edition, which you can enjoy from home and totally free.

Known as Comic-Con @ Home, the event will take place sometime this summer, although the exact date is currently unknown. Similarly, there is no confirmation that Marvel and similar companies have any kind of presence, although the possibility is not ruled out either. This is what the announcement video mentions:

“Coming soon … Free parking, comfy chairs, skip-the-line snacks, pets welcome, badges for everyone and a front row seat for … Comic-Con at Home.”

See you this summer! #ComicConAtHome pic.twitter.com/Sf5UbJkXtE – San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) May 8, 2020

This year’s event was originally scheduled for July 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center. Customers who purchased badges for Comic-Con 2020 will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to next year’s event, which will take place from July 22 to 25, 2021.

Via: San Diego Comic-Con

