The world coronavirus crisis has meant, among many (many) things, a blow with a tremendous impact on the audiovisual industry. Beyond the closing of the cinemas, the suspended filming and the postponed releases, the precautions of social distancing have discouraged the celebration of film festivals and similar events. This is what has happened with the European competitions (now united in the We Are One Festival), but also with Comic-Con.

Every year, this massive event held in San Diego attracted people from all over the world interested in movies, series and comics, but as we revealed this year, it cannot be held. At least physically: the organizers have developed an alternative strategy looking online, and this is how the San Diego Comic-Con At Home. That is, from home.

The event itself has already launched an announcement via social networks, where it humorously lists the advantages of attending Comic-Con from the comfort of home, such as in relation to the absence of waiting and parking difficulties, or the possibility of your pets attending. This announcement does not make it clear, however, when this event will take place.

See you this summer! #ComicConAtHome pic.twitter.com/Sf5UbJkXtE – San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) May 8, 2020

It is also unknown what its programming will consist of, since all Hollywood is stopped now and there could not have been great advances in the filming. Predictably, movies already finished but not yet released like Black widow or Wonder Woman 1984 they would have their own panel, and you might as well The Suicide Squad, new film of James Gunn who was planning to reveal his first images at this event.