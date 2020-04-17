What many of us expected already happened: the organizers of the San Diego Comic-Con confirmed that the 2020 edition of their event was canceled. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the way it is affecting society in the United States.

Through a statement, the organizers of San Diego Comic-Con confirmed the decision to cancel the planned event to take place from July 23 to 26 in San Diego, California. The organization mentioned that it is a decision related to the coronavirus and the orders of confinement that have been given in this state of the United States.

It should be mentioned that this is the first time in 50 years that San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled. So this is a very important moment in the history of the most important event for the comics and animation enthusiast community.

The plan of the San Diego Comic-Con organizers is to return until 2021 with the next edition of this event. The idea is for San Diego Comic-Con to take place July 22-25, 2021.

It is worth mentioning that the organizers of SDCC 2020 mentioned that the reason they took so long to make this decision was because they hoped that the situation would improve for the summer. However, in these moments of craving it is very difficult for things to return to full normality by then, so the difficult decision had to be made.

Please note that people who have purchased a ticket to San Diego Comic-Con 2020 will receive a refund. More news will be forthcoming in the coming weeks.

