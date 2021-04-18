San Antonio Spurs win over Phoenix Suns 85-111

04/18/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

San antonio spurs managed to prevail over Phoenix suns away from home by 85-111 in a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Phoenix Suns players won at home against Sacramento Kings by 122-114, while the San Antonio Spurs lost at home with Portland Trail Blazers by 106-107. For now San antonio spurs it would be left out of the play-off positions with 27 victories in 55 games played. For its part, Phoenix sunsAfter the game, he continues in Play-off positions with 40 games won out of 56 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter San antonio spurs He was the main protagonist, in fact, the team achieved a 12-2 run and took the maximum difference in points (nine) at the end of the quarter and ended with a result of 19-28. After this, in the second quarter the players of the visiting team increased their difference, in fact, they got another 12-0 run and went on to win by 23 points (39-62) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result. from 26-36. After this, the teams reached the break with a 45-64 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to maintain its difference in the electronic game until concluding with a partial result of 23-23 and a total of 68-87. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visitors distanced themselves again in the light, widened the difference to a maximum of 31 points (80-111) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 17-24. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 85-111 for the visitors.

During the match, San antonio spurs won the victory thanks to 13 points, two assists and 13 rebounds from Drew eubanks and the 19 points, an assist and five rebounds of Rudy gay. The 17 points and two rebounds of Jevon carter and the 15 points, three assists and three rebounds of Devin Booker they were not enough for Phoenix suns could win the game.

The next meeting of San antonio spurs will be against Indiana Pacers in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For its part, the next game of Phoenix suns will be against Milwaukee bucks in the Fiserv Forum. Check the full NBA schedule.