San Antonio Spurs win against New Orleans Pelicans by 108-110

04/25/2021 at 05:20 CEST

San antonio spurs managed to win against New Orleans Pelicans away from home by 108-110 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Orlando Magic by 100-135. For their part, the visitors also achieved victory at home against Detroit Pistons 106-91, completing a four-game winning streak in their last five games. San antonio spurs, after the game, it remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 30 victories in 59 games played, while New Orleans PelicansAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 26 victories in 60 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter was led by the San Antonio Spurs players, in fact, they achieved a 12-0 run and had a maximum difference of nine points (14-23) until they finished with a result of 24-31. Later, during the second quarter San antonio spurs he raised his difference and increased the difference to a maximum of 10 points (42-52) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-30. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 52-61 points before the break.

Over the course of the third quarter New Orleans Pelicans He managed to get closer in the light until he finished with a partial result of 32-24 (84-85). Finally, in the last quarter it featured both teams, with alternations on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 24-25. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 108-110 in favor of San antonio spurs.

The triumph of San antonio spurs It was due in part thanks to the 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds of Demar Derozan and the 22 points, two assists and five rebounds of Derrick White. The 33 points, two assists and 14 rebounds of Zion Williamson and the 24 points, six assists and six rebounds of Brandon ingram they were not enough for New Orleans Pelicans won the match.

After winning the match, the next clash of San antonio spurs will be against Washington Wizards in the Capital One Arena. For its part, the next rival of New Orleans Pelicans will be LA Clippers, with whom he will face in the Smoothie King Center. Check the full NBA schedule.