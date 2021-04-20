San Antonio Spurs win 94-109 over Indiana Pacers

04/20/2021 at 05:22 CEST

San antonio spurs managed to win Indiana Pacers away by 94-109 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from suffering a defeat away from home with Atlanta Hawks by 129-117, so after the game they added a total of four defeats in a row, while the visitors won at home against Phoenix suns 85-111, achieving a total of three victories in their last five games. San antonio spursAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 28 victories in 56 games played. For its part, Indiana PacersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 26 victories in 57 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 15-2 run during the quarter, although the visiting team finally ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 21-36. Later, during the second quarter, differences were reduced by the players of Indiana Pacers, which ended with a partial result of 23-19. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 44-55 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visiting team players managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, increased the difference to a maximum of 21 points (55-76) and ended with a partial result of 22-27 and a total of 66-82. Finally, in the last quarter the local players also closed the gap again in the electronic game, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-27. After all this, the clash ended with a 94-109 result in favor of the visitors.

The triumph of San antonio spurs It was due in part thanks to the 25 points, four assists and three rebounds of Derrick White and the 18 points, six assists and eight rebounds of Demar Derozan. The 18 points, five assists and six rebounds of Malcolm Brogdon and the 18 points, two assists and four rebounds of Caris levert they were not enough for Indiana Pacers could win the game.

On the next round of the NBA, Indiana Pacers will play against Oklahoma city thunder in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For his part, the next opponent of San antonio spurs will be Miami Heat, with which you will see the faces in the At & t Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.