San Antonio Spurs prevails 120-104 against Chicago Bulls

03/28/2021 at 05:20 CEST

San antonio spurs defeated as a local Chicago Bulls by 120-104 on a new NBA day. Previously, San Antonio Spurs players lost at home to LA Clippers 85-98, while the Chicago Bulls also lost at home with Cleveland Cavaliers 94-103, so after the game they completed a four-game losing streak. For now San antonio spurs it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 23 games won out of 43 played. For its part, Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the Play-offs with 19 victories in 44 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the San Antonio Spurs players, in fact, they achieved a 14-2 run during the quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of 13 points (26-13) and ended with a result of 33-20. Later, in the second quarter the local team distanced themselves in the light, in fact, the team achieved another 18-0 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 31 points (58-27) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 32-19. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 65-39 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visiting team closed distances in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31-34 and a total of 96-73. Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team players also reduced distances again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run, although it was insufficient to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 24-31. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 120-104 in favor of the local team.

The triumph of San antonio spurs was due in part thanks to 20 points, an assist and nine rebounds from Jakob poeltl and the 14 points, eight assists and eight rebounds of Dejounte murray. The 21 points, three assists and nine rebounds of Nikola Vucevic and the 18 points, an assist and three rebounds of Zach Lavine they were not enough for Chicago Bulls could win the game.

In the next match of the competition, San antonio spurs you will see the faces with Sacramento Kings in it At & t Center. For its part, Chicago Bulls will face Golden state warriors in it Chase Center. Check the full NBA schedule.