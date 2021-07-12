San Ángel welcomes the 164th edition of the ÁO Flower Fair

MEXICO CITY.- The 164th edition of the Flower Fair in San Ángel it was inaugurated in the mayor’s office Alvaro Obregon, to enhance the cultural importance of this area.

With the sowing of the Dalia, emblematic flower of the Fair, the events planned for the celebration began in which tradition, culture and healthy distance will not be lacking and will last for a week.

During the inauguration Alberto Esteva Salinas, mayor of Álvaro Obregón highlighted the importance of forging and promoting cultural identity, despite the difficult times that arise. For this reason, he emphasized that on this occasion the more than 50 events to be held will be carried out under a dual model, where in person a minimum capacity must be maintained that complies with the established health protocols, and simultaneously, they will be transmitted on time. real in the different diffusion channels that the mayor’s office has.

He also thanked the enthusiasm of the residents who, through the patronage and personally, support the traditional activities of this Fair and who, given the circumstances, will have to be eliminated on this occasion, such as the balcony contest, the presentation of students and callejoneadas.

However, artistic and musical exhibitions are held in cultural spaces such as the Casa del Risco, the San Ángel Cultural Center, the Jaime Sabines House, among others.

During the sowing, the mayor was accompanied by Sergio Mayer Bretón, president of the Culture Commission of the City Government, as well as María Eugenia Vázquez del Mercado and Guerrero, a member of the Board of the Flower Fair in San Ángel.

It should be noted that the activities presented show the cultural diversity that has long highlighted the flower-producing population, ranging from folk music to symphonic presentations, juggling, artistic workshops, dance in all its genres.

This morning, with the Patronato de San Ángel and in the company of the mayor @AlbertoEsteva, the traditional planting of the Dalia, the national flower, was carried out, declaring the 164th Ed. Of #FeríaDeLasFlores2021 inaugurated. twitter.com/Aw91dZ4PCT – Mayor Álvaro Obregón (@AlcaldiaAO) July 11, 2021

