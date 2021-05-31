San Andreas for Android, what are they and how to enter them

Explode Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with these hundreds of tricks.

If the open world of Grand Theft Auto is already too small for you, perhaps it is time to try one of these cheats for GTA: San Andreas in your Android version.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas one of the best games ever, both on PlayStation 2 at the time, and on Android now. Since it came to mobile phones back in 2014, the mythical San Andreas has been gaining favor with the public with extras like tricks, which will liven up your games even two decades after the launch of the original game.

How to enter codes or cheats in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Android

First of all, you should know that to introduce these tricks in the game it will be necessary that you use a keyboard. You may have noticed that during the game there is no way to access a keyboard with which we can enter a code … unless you use a bluetooth keyboard.

That is precisely the trick, worth the redundancy, to be able to introduce the cheats in GTA: San Andreas. Once you have it paired with your Android, start the game as usual and type the codes in it. It couldn’t be easier.

In case that don’t have a bluetooth keyboard handy (in fact, we usually don’t have one), you should activate an on-screen virtual keyboard compatible with the game. In other words: you need a keyboard app that can be activated while playing GTA: San Andreas.

To get one of these applications, the easiest thing will be to go to the Play Store, where you can choose between different alternatives. For our part we recommend Hacker’s Keyboard Y Gamepad, both ideal for enter codes in a vast majority of games, including, of course, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

As soon as you have configured either of these two applications you can activate virtual keyboard directly in your GTA games on Android. From there, introducing the tricks will be easy.

All the tricks that you can introduce in GTA: San Andreas on Android

Next, we collect all the codes that you can try to give your San Andreas something more “life”. In total, we have compiled almost a hundred codes related to many aspects of the game. It should be said that these tricks include both the classic codes as the latest cheats added in 2020.

Tricks to get life and weapons

These tricks have to do with health and skills of your character as well as with him weapons catalog available.

Get Thug Weapons: LXGIWYLGet Weapon Set # 4 (includes mini machine gun): BIEUHQYGet Pro Tools and Masters: PROFESSIONALSKITGet Nutter Weapons and Tools: UZUMYMWActivate Adrenaline Mode: ANOSEONGLASSHealth and full-throttle vest: HESOYAM Infinite CV: Infinite ammunition and WXAMWXAMO FULLCLIPSemi-Infinite Health: BAGUVIXInvincibility: GONPXWRShift Skill in Casino Games: AFJKBNRPSRaise All Skills to Max: NATURALTALENTKiller Level in All Weapons: PROFESSIONAL Raise Your Muscles to Highest: TURNUPTHEHEATStars Disappear: TURNUPTHEHEATStars Disappear: TURHNUPTHEHEATShip to Highest Respect: TURNUPTHEHEAT

Vehicle related cheats

With these codes you can change cosmetic aspects of the cars that appear in the game as well as activate some functions a bit “crazy”.

All cars are nitro: SPEEDFREAK Traffic disappears: GHOSTTOWN All traffic lights are green: ZEIIVG All drivers are aggressive: YLTEICZ All cars are pink: LLQPFBN All cars are black: IOWDLACT All cars are invisible: WHEELSONLYPLEASET All cars are explosive All cars are explosive they are fast cars: VERYONEISRICH

Tricks to change the behavior of NPCs (pedestrians) and other key aspects of the game

If you want to give a 180 degree turn to your games of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas these are the tricks you need. Activate them carefully because there is a high chance that you will die.

Everyone is armed: FOOOXFT Everyone commits suicide: GOODBYECRUELWORLDMoves slowed down: SLOWITDOWNJumps are bigger: KANGAROO Riot mode: STATEOFEMERGENCYRecruit anyone: ROCKETMAYHEMA bounty hunter is chasing you: AND descriptions of the game’s headMAGAwards four hours JQFUDUB Clear Mission Instantly: BYIXZIY

Tricks to change the weather

Maybe they are not the favorite tricks of the public but if you have the soul of a cinematographer you will have a good time. Sun, rain, clouds and even sandstorms.

Storm: SCOTTISHSUMMERSandstorm: CWJXUOC Very sunny day: PLEASANTLYWARM Moderately sunny day: TOODAMNHOT Rainy day: AUIFRVQS Cloudy day: CFVFGMJ Clear weather: ALNSFMZO Always midnight: NIGHTPROWLER

