Samus returns to 2D in a nod to the classics that eases the wait until the fourth installment

Its about first ‘Metroid’ in 2D in 19 years, in one of the most representative sagas of the company, but also one of those that unfortunately remain the most forgotten. For a time a delivery produced by the Spanish MercurySteam was rumored, and what has been presented serves to hold the wait until that ‘Metroid 4’ that is confirmed to be still in development.

The game will be out shortly, on October 8, and will star a Samus who returns to her metroidvania roots, in a title belonging to the genre to which the saga gave its name. At the moment in the trailer he only faces robotic creatures, but it seems that it will be a true return to the origins of exploration and adventure of the franchise, including armor powers, but with the possibilities that the power of Switch gives.

And a couple of amiibo

On the same day that the game is released, ‘Metroid Dread’ will have company: Nintendo launches a pack with two amiibos: the Samus of the game and one of the robots that face her, gigantic machines specialized in DNA extraction that are called EMMI At the moment it is not much, but enough to continue waiting for that ‘Metroid 4’ still shrouded in a halo of mystery for a couple of years.