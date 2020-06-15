It seems that soon we can return to our daily routine, yes, with great caution and paying attention to sanitary measures to avoid complications. While this process is ongoing, it is important to stay home so as not to risk possible contagion. We know it is complicated but don’t worry, at LEVEL UP we continue with our recommendations for you to have fun with great games.

This week we had riddles and a simple but effective narrative with Braid, we lived the despair and stress in the kitchen with Overcooked, finally we introduced the peculiar Slay the Spire, a unique card game of its kind. Today I am going to tell you about Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection, a compilation that includes 5 games and two reissues of Samurai Shodown, an SNK icon that is distinguished by its setting in ancient Japan and the use of all kinds of weapons. This franchise portrays the path of the samurai with great characters such as the Ronin Haohmaru or the young priestess Nakoruru. But it also takes up historical figures such as Hattori Hanzo (belonging to and adapting them to his own fiction. A mixture of history and mythology typical of the country of the rising sun that is exploited to the fullest.

Samurai Spirits, as it is originally known in Japan, takes up the entire unique atmosphere of a deathmatch, where what stands out most is the clash of arms and the air cut in two by a katana. Silence takes over the battle and the tension rises, as a bamboo flute and drums echo in the background to seal the death sentence of both warriors. Without exaggeration, this is one of the main virtues of Samurai Shodown, since it conveys the feeling that any false movement can cost you your life.

The origin of Samurai Shodown dates back to the Sakoku period, during the Tenmei famine in the late 18th century. A time when Japan closed its commercial relations with other countries and at the same time its population suffered from plagues, an endless war and an atmosphere of despair. With a vulnerable and hungry people, Hiro Tokisada Amakusa led a Christian rebellion against the Tokugawa shogunate but in the end it was all a failure. During his execution, Amakusa sold his soul to the demon Ambrosia who a few years later would give him the opportunity to return his spirit and possess the body of the son of the ninja Hattori Hanzo. Your mission will be to obtain a relic to summon the demon Ambrosia and cause terror throughout the world. Its presence causes paranormal phenomena throughout the world which attracts several warriors in search of its origin and thus stop it once and for all.

This is just the beginning of an entire mythology of Samurai Shodown, since throughout his deliveries he returns to different points in the franchise’s timeline to tell the before and after of the original story. All this divided into 5 canonical installments, without taking into account Samurai Shodown VI launching on the Atomiswave platform in 2005 and Samurai Shodown published in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and in 2020 for Nintendo Switch and PC through the Epic Games Store.

The presentation of this collection is sublime, although similar to what was seen in the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, that is, only the original versions of the arcade are included. So we will not have other solo modes available but we can play with a friend next door or face the world thanks to its online mode. Each version can be played the same way, the truth is that you can connect without problems and you can do it while playing arcade mode or waiting for the system to search for an opponent instantly.

You can choose a frame for the sides or play in full screen

The package despite its obvious shortcomings when compared to the home versions, includes many extras in the museum section, where you can learn more about the history of the game and its realization, in addition to taking a look at art, music, interviews and even some memorable encounters salvaged from fighting game tournaments. The truth is that it is interesting and well explained with text, images and video, an addition that contributes a lot if you are interested in what is around Samurai Shodown.

I think it is a good idea to make all versions available without censorship and in their original format. The system offers the possibility of stretching the screen and some filters but they usually distort the image and the experience is not that close to that of the machines. The idea is that you recreate those moments in the premises, stores or pharmacies while listening to swords and you noticed how the frustration was increasing as his life bar fell.

And, Samurai Shodown became famous for the damage that good punishment can cause, if you neglect everything can end in seconds. The evolution of the game always pointed to neutral play and you will notice it as you review all the titles. Although its creators experimented with new attack distribution schemes, special moves and slashes, the origin was always to cause and punish errors. At the same time, it gives the opponent a chance to turn the battle around using the rage bar and in the case of Samurai Shodown V Special and Samurai Shodown V Perfect, the overkill. These attacks will end the opponent’s life with a single touch in a spectacular way, something very similar to what happens in Guilty Gear with its Instant Kill attacks.

Without a doubt, the most striking thing about this franchise is the solidity of the battle system and the link with the historical part of ancient Japan, by the way. If this topic is of interest to you, you can learn a little more about the past in this video that Jorge Vargas, the official voice of LEVEL UP, prepared for you. Returning to this collection, I think you can take advantage of this time at home to test the different characters in each game and find out about the characters’ story, which is quite interesting. In fact, in the Samurai Shodown V Perfect version, you will find new endings and interesting changes in the balance of the characters. This game also has historical value for SNK since it is officially considered the company’s last game for the Neo Geo system.

The interface looks great and gives us the option to choose version

If you are interested in purchasing the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection, you can get it for free on PC through the Epic Games Store until June 18, download it here. You can also purchase it on Steam from June 18 in exchange for $ 39.99 USD. While on PlayStation 4 and Switch will arrive from July 28 at the same cost ($ 39.99 USD).

Do not forget to visit our Stay at home section so that you know more recommendations that we have prepared for you. Next I will leave you the link of some titles:

Pedro Cesari – WORLD OF HORROR, the roguelike that makes you feel in a Junji Ito story.

Quake – Tibia and the first dragon you will never forget.

Daniel Laguna – Timespinner, a successful tribute to the metroidvania.

Víctor Rosas – Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, say good night to the bad boy.

Fernando Salinas – Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, a new direction for the franchise.

Mardokeo Galván – Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Raiden’s triumphant return.