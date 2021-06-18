Samung is already part of the Mutual Transmission Alliance (MTA), so file sharing is child’s play

Very important partner for the Mutual Transmission Alliance (MTA), which receives Samsung to continue improving the transmission of files through the smartphone.

Undoubtedly It took a long time to arrive Nearby Share to the Android platform, but the answer to Apple’s AirDrop was finally released, with great fanfare, last summer. Google’s idea was to simplify the task of sharing files between nearby Android devices, although apparently many manufacturers still unhappy with the implementation from the Mountain View giant, especially because of the low transmission speeds.

Not surprisingly, some like OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi have continued to work on an alternative that can become the de facto standard on the platform, pushing from China the creation of the Mutual Transmission Alliance (MTA) to improve this protocol and take it to a much larger scale.

The three founding members were not the only members of the select club, which already had other compatriots such as OnePlus, realme, ZTE, Black Shark, Hisense or Meizu, in addition to the Taiwanese ASUS, to which now, be careful, we are going to have to add one of the most important players in the industry, such as South Korea Samsung.

Samsung announces its inclusion in the Mutual Transmission Alliance (MTA) to promote a standard that facilitates file sharing on Android with nearby devices, and it does so despite the fact that it already had its own ‘Quick Share’ service in One UI.

SamMobile told us about it and the truth is that the news is not trivial, because Samsung is undoubtedly one of those firms that can boost the Mutual Transmission Alliance (MTA) simply with its inertia acquired from the largest smartphone manufacturer on the planet.

And it is also curious that Samsung is now betting on integrating and supporting MTA, when the South Korean manufacturer already has its own alternative to Nearby Share, in this case a Quick Share functionality that was limited within its One UI ecosystem.

Be that as it may, the truth is that Quick Share worked quickly and effectively, better even than the native Google option, so it is not too clear if it will be the chicken or the egg first and if Samsung will offer its support and support to MTA, or if it will directly include it within Quick Share seeking to expand compatibility towards other devices from other brands.

Obviously there are not too many details, just the confirmation that Samsung will offer MTA in its next devices, being able to use a standard that Bluetooth LE to detect nearby devices and establishes a P2P connection between them using Wi-Fi Direct for file sharing, being able to reach up to 20 Mbps of transfer rate with any type of files: files, audio, documents, images, videos and any other content.

It remains to be seen now what it will be Google’s response to this alliance around their platform, but in which they have not been invited to lead. It is true that Nearby Share can also improve, although at this point perhaps it is also logical that MTA is integrated into Android natively now that it is functional and improves on the Google option … For now we can only say that it is good to have options, right?

