Samuel Molina returns to the ring on May 8

After the sanction to Samuel Molina and the withdrawal of his second title from Spain, the man from Malaga has fulfilled the sanction that was imposed, as we collected in ESPABOX, and on Saturday, May 8, he will get into the ring at Club Saga Heredia in Malaga, in a fight of a certain level , waiting for the rival to be confirmed. It will not be a shooting fight, but it will be demanding.

At the same gala, organized by Saga Heredia, Ronny Landaeta He will also step into the ring after disappointment at not having been able to face former world champion David Lemieux after the Canadian evening was canceled.

Landaeta has been found a difficult rival, such as Cesar Nunez, who wants a season of rest, Adasat Rodriguez, who has declined the offer, or Guillermo Rivero, but the name of the rival is not yet sure.

We will inform.