Next Saturday, September 18 at the Malaga Auditorium, Heredia Saga will organize a gala with eight professional bouts.

Among the protagonists will be Samuel Molina Y Ronny Landaeta in fights against rivals of good level, in addition to other fighters of the team.

Before, on August 7 there will be an evening at the Club Saga Heredia in Malaga with four professional matches and the presence in the star Ronny Landaeta, in addition to Alberto Ortiz Y Ayoub El Fahmi.