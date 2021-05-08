Samuel Molina clearly defeated Viorel Simion

Emilio Marquiegui

@EmilMarquiegui

This Saturday at the Club Saga Heredia in Malaga a professional evening with six matches was held.

In stellar combat, in light weight, the malagueño Samuel Molina (16-0-1, 7 KO) defeated Romanian veteran on points Viorel Simion (22-5, 9 KO), after eight very similar rounds.

With a clear difference in stature in his favor, Molina gave the initiative to Simion, who always tried to get closer to get his hands out, but the Malaga player kept him at bay with a good jab and alternating head and body blows.

Methodical and with anticipation, Molina dodged the blows of the predictable Romanian. Simion did not stop looking for the short one, but with little danger for the Spaniard, who hit it with powerful hands, but the Romanian fit in without question.

The fatigue appeared and Simion arrived with good shots in the penultimate round, his best three minutes. In the eighth they took out everything they had left and a nice finish was seen.

Dominio de Molina, who without having the best fight of his career, showed maturity and knew how to control and place good shots on the experienced Simion.

The judges gave him the victory in a unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 78-74).

In the rest of the fights, in the six-round superlightweight, the Valencian Johan Orozco (2-0, 1 KO) clearly beat the fierce Balearic Islands on points Gadatamen Taylor (2-3-1, 0 KO), who sought the win from the beginning to the end. But the technical difference was clear for Orozco who dominated the fight with a more fluid and precise boxing, dodges and good left straight. Despite the clarity of some actions, Taylor endured and was always forward. The judges gave the deserved victory to Orozco by 60-54, 60-55, 59-55.

In the super welterweight category, four rounds, the Algerian debutant residing in Malaga Ayoub El Fahmi (1-0, 1 KO)) defeated the Nicaraguan without breaking a sweat Miguel Aguilar placeholder image (11-69-1, 5 KO), who came to survive and act as a sack receiving the constant blows from Malaga. Aguilar fell in the first due to a direct right and in the third due to a blow to the body, when the referee decided to stop the fight due to inferiority despite the American getting up.

In the welterweight category, four rounds, the local debutant Alberto Ortiz (1-0) and the Alicante Asier Morilla (1-2, 0 KO) they had a nice fight with a lot of rhythm and constant changes of blows. Ortiz was more precise against the brave Morilla, whom he knocked down in the fourth round according to the referee, although it was more a fall due to fatigue. The judges gave the victory to the Malaga player 40-36, 40-36, 39-36. Good debut for Ortiz.

In heavyweight, four rounds, the rookie Ruben Maese (0-1) lost by KO in the fourth round in a tough fight against the Ecuadorian Freddy Ponguillo (1-1, 1 KO). Maese, 40, put a push but was inferior to Ponguillo, who was better at the crossroads and knocked him down three times throughout the fight.

In featherweight (4 × 3), the Valencian debutant Brian Basilcovich (1-0, 0 KO) made a good fight and got the victory by points in a unanimous decision of the judges with a triple 40-36 against the Venezuelan Romeli Martinez (0-14), who still do not know the victory.