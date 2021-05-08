Samuel Molina against Viorel Simion, both in weight

Nacho gutierrez

Photo: Adrián Rubio

The Malaga-born and always elegant Hotel AC Málaga Palacio hosted yesterday afternoon the evening’s weigh-in ceremony that will host the Club Saga Heredia facilities on Saturday. In the aforementioned ceremony he has been present Francis Warren, son of the legendary FranK Warren, on behalf of Queensberry Promotions and to support the man from Malaga. It should be remembered that there will be no public on today’s evening and it will be broadcast through the Proximia Tv platform from 5:00 p.m.

In the long-distance match, the former Spanish lightweight champion, Samuel Molina (15-0, 7 KO) will meet the experienced Romanian fighter Viorel Simion (22-4, 9 KO). Viorel has weighed 60,700 kg, arriving with a very serious gesture. Then Samuel went up with great concentration, accompanied by his team and his Spanish champion belt (on the left in the photo).

Samuel stopped the scale at 61,400 kg. In the face to face respect and advantage for the Malaga in height.

Then it was the turn of the semi-fund duel and in which the several times champion of Spain Amateur Johan Orozco. It will be measured at Gadatamen Taylor in six rounds. Gadatamen has marked 63,300 kg, while Johan gave a few more grams up to 63,700 kg.

At the limit of 68 (4 × 3), we will see another debutante from Malaga of the Saga Heredia. We talk about Alberto Ortiz, for whom will the leathery wait Asier Morilla (1-1, 0 KO). Ortiz scored 67,500 kg for 66,600 of the KOBoxing fighter.

Before these two duels there will be the professional debut (4 × 3) of a new signing of Saga Heredia. We talk about Malaga Ayoub El Fahmi, who will face (4 × 3) the Nicaraguan Miguel Aguilar (11-68-1, 5 KO) in the super middle. Aguilar has not been able to make it to the appointment to weigh himself due to schedule problems. Ayoub has given 74,300 kg.

In the maximum category (4 × 3), there will be two Andalusians who measure each other. The debutant from Malaga Rubén «El Chino» Master in front of the rocky Granada Freddy Ponguillo (0-1). Ponguillo has given 95,400 kg for the 99,000 kg of Maese from Malaga.

The evening will also begin with a professional Valencian debutante and this time in the category of feathers. Brian Basilcovich will make the leap to pay boxing against the Venezuelan Romeli Martinez (0-13). Basilcovich has marked 55,800 kg for Martinez’s 54,800 kg on the scale.