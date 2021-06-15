Samuel meets with the Bronco at the Government Palace

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. The governor-elect of Nuevo León, Samuel García, visited the Government Palace on Tuesday to meet with the current state president, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón.

The emecist was accompanied by his campaign coordinator, Hernan Villarreal, who sounds to occupy the position of Secretary of Government.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Samuel García promises criminal folders against pollutants

On the part of the current administration were the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Torres placeholder image and the general treasurer, Carlos Garza Ibarra, who accompanied the Bronco.

The meeting was private, access to the media was not allowed, and in the end García left with his team through a back door to avoid reporters.

The meeting is courtesy prior to starting the transition works, which by law must begin 30 days before the inauguration, so the official date would be next September 3.

Garcia is expected to take a few days of vacation before beginning this process.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ‘Trust of citizens, the greatest honor’: El Bronco to Samuel García

asc