Samuel L. Jackson to receive an honorary Oscar for his career in Hollywood

Through its social networks, the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the names of the actors who will receive honorary awards for their long work in the industry. Samuel L. Jackson stands out on the list as a great luminary of the moment, someone who has known how to stay current in the seventh art with all kinds of works. His fans in networks are already celebrating the triumph.

Throughout his career, Samuel L. Jackson has given us memorable performances in movies like Violent Times – 94%, The Protected One – 68%, Game of honor, Django Unchained – 87%, The 8 Most Hated – 75%, Shaft, among many others. In recent years, his name has become even more popular thanks to his interventions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury, a constant in the narrative who has survived all kinds of evils and who has become a guide and close character. to the main superheroes.

Samuel L. Jackson He is a hard-working man, getting involved in various productions of all kinds each year. Only in 2019 he was present in four films and this year he already has three; it’s about a man who doesn’t want to stay in the comfort of his home without doing something. He has been present in some cult films that have earned him his good name and that is why, along with other stars such as Elaine May, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover, he will be honored with a special award soon. Here the declaration of David rubin, president of the Academy.

We are delighted to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on film and society alike. Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated with genres, generations, and audiences around the world, while Elaine May’s bold and uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director, and actress, resonates as loudly as ever among audiences. Cinema lovers. Liv Ullmann’s courage and emotional transparency have gifted audiences with deeply affecting on-screen representations, and Danny Glover’s defense of justice and human rights for decades reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off screen. .

Without a doubt, another great highlight of the select group is Liv ullman, Ingmar Bergman’s muse and often noted as one of the most influential European actresses of all time. He was present in films as Persona – 93%, Ana’s Passion, Screams and Whispers – 89%, Secrets of a Marriage, Face to face, The Serpent’s Egg and Autumn Sonata – 91%. He is currently 82 years old and retired, however, his life and work continue to impact art film lovers; she will now be honored with the honorary Oscar.

The awards ceremony awarded by the AMPAS Governors will be brought back after canceling the last one. According to The Playlist, it will be held on January 15, 2022 in person and will include the presence of the aforementioned stars. Although many of the stars who receive honorary Oscars were ignored in their younger years, the good accumulation of credits and presence in more mature stages make them worthy of an honor like this.

After the difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the awards season is already preparing to return in full force next year. The different Academies are already organizing for the future and promise to turn the deliveries around.

