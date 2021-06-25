Samuel L. Jackson, Liv Ullmann and director Elaine May will receive the honorary Oscar – El Sol de México

THE ANGELS. Actor Samuel L. Jackson, actress Liv Ullmann and screenwriter and director Elaine May will receive the honorary Oscar, the Hollywood Academy announced Thursday in a statement in which it also detailed that actor Danny Glover will obtain the Jean Hersholt humanitarian award.

David Rubin, the president of the institution that organizes the Oscars every year, assured that they are “excited” that these awards are going this year for four artists who have had “a profound impact on film and society.”

The Honorary Oscars and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award are presented at the Hollywood Academy Governors’ Awards, a more low-key event, with no live broadcast and with far fewer guests than the Oscars.

The twelfth edition of the Governors Awards will be held on January 15, 2022 in Los Angeles USA

Nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Pulp fiction (1994), the career of Jackson, one of the most popular and prolific performers in Hollywood in recent decades, also includes films such as Jurassic Park (1993), Jackie Brown (1997) , Unbreakable (2000), Django unchained (2012) or the second Star Wars trilogy.

For her part, May was twice nominated for the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Heaven can wait (1978) and Primary colors (1998).

In addition, May directed films such as A new leaf (1971) or The heartbreak kid (1972).

Ullmann has stood out throughout his career for his praised collaboration with filmmaker Ingmar Bergman on titles such as Persona (1966) or Face to face (1976).

The Norwegian actress received two Oscar nominations for best actress for The emigrants (1971).

Finally, Glover has combined prestigious films such as The Color Purple (1985) with big box office successes such as the action and comedy saga Lethal Weapon along with Mel Gibson.

Off the screen, the actor has stood out for his work as a social and community activist and has collaborated for years with institutions such as UNICEF.