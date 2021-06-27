Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and more to receive honorary Oscar

The honorary awards of the Hollywood Academy, known as the Governor’s Awards, will recognize the careers of Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, Danny Glover Y Liv ullmann. Oscars 2021: All the winners of the last edition.

The Oscars 2022 already have four exceptional honorees: Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, Danny Glover and Liv Ullmann to receive honorary awards from the Hollywood Academy, known as the Governor’s Awards, next year. None of them have ever won a golden statuette until now, which recognizes their brilliant careers in the cinema and, also, your status as cultural icons. The awards will be presented at a ceremony next January 15 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

The president of the Academy, David rubin, said of the winners:

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Governor’s Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on film and society alike. Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres, generations, and audiences across the world, while Elaine May’s bold and uncompromising approach to film, as a screenwriter, director and actress, resonates as loudly as ever with film lovers. Liv Ullmann’s courage and emotional transparency have given audiences profound interpretations on the big screen, and Danny Glover’s defense of justice and human rights for decades reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen. “

Danny Glover, Liv Ullmann, Samuel L. Jackson and Elaine May

As Rubin points out, Jackson is an absolutely legendary actor for the general public, habitual of the films of Quentin Tarantino (‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Jackie Brown’, ‘Django Unchained’ and more) and featured in Hollywood blockbusters such as Marvel movies as Nick Fury and the ‘Star Wars’ saga as Jedi Mace Windu. For its part, Elaine May is one of those female figures in North American industry who has yet to vindicate herself with all of the law: she was the only woman directing movies in Hollywood in the 70s, the era of New Hollywood, and she created brilliant comedies like ‘Green Heart’.

Another Wonder Woman is Liv Ullmann, also an actress and director, who went on to become the muse of Ingmar bergman (she starred in nine of her films, including ‘Persona’) to bring her own stories to the screen with films like ‘Miss Julia’. Last but not least, Danny Glover is honored, launched to fame as a partner in Mel Gibson in the saga of ‘Lethal Weapon’ and a tireless activist for human rights. In fact, The Academy also awards him next year the Jean Hersholt Prize for his humanitarian work.

A) Yes, The Oscars get their honorary awards back after being canceled in times of pandemic. This year they were exchanged for two Jean Hersholt Awards to Tyler perry and the Motion Pictures and Television Fund, which became the first organization to receive this award. The last time they were awarded normally was in 2019, when the winners were David lynch, Wes Studi, Lina wertmuller Y Geena davis.

