Samuel García will meet with President López Obrador on July 7

The elected president of Nuevo León, Samuel García, announced that he will have a meeting with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Through his social networks, the emecista indicated that the meeting will be in the National Palace.

“We are heading to Mexico City, we have very good news for Nuevo León. Among the announcements that we will give, without a doubt, the most important is the visit to the National Palace, ”he said.

He added that he is going with the best attitude and with the spirit of cooperation.

“As the president said: work for our peoples,” he said.

He announced that they will talk about the projects and plans for the entity.

“We will take care of your help to build a new Nuevo León together,” Garcia said.

