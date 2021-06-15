Samuel García promises criminal folders against pollutants

NEW LION. After receiving the certificate yesterday that accredits him as the Governor-elect of Nuevo León, Samuel García announced that he will carry out actions to confront those who pollute the environment.

That is the claim that the young people of Nuevo León make, he said, for which he promised to act firmly and generate consequences for the affectation.

“Never again will the state of Nuevo León be lukewarm and trivial in environmental matters.

“We are never again going to tolerate a factory that pollutes above the NOM, a refinery that says it does not have money to put filters, a predator, a developer that eats the hill, that enters the rivers, never goes to happen, “Garcia warned.

He added that they are going to start opening criminal files for crimes against the environment.

“There has never been a criminal folder in the history of Nuevo León for environmental crimes, they are going to start. They will never again interfere with the land and the future of Nuevo León,” he said.

He reiterated that the Ministry of the Environment will be headed by Alfonso Martínez, current director of the Monterrey Air Quality Observatory. It was around noon when the emecist, in the company of his family, went to the State Electoral Commission.

At the close of the computation of the election by the Governor, Samuel García obtained 786 thousand 808 votes that represent 36.7 percent of the vote. His closest adversary was Adrián de la Garza from the Vamos Fuerte coalition for Nuevo León, who reached 598 thousand 52 votes, that is, 27.9 percent of the turnout.

After the delivery of the certificate, Samuel García and his family went to give thanks to the Monterrey Cathedral. On the other hand, the emecista showed a conciliatory stance by ensuring that there will be no conflict with the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as he said everyone has their tasks marked.

The Governor-elect also emphasized the water crisis.

“We are going to get fully into the water issue and we are going to negotiate the District 26 agreement, because NL should no longer open the floodgate. The following summer, NL is not going to give up a single cubic meter that here urges land, which by the way They no longer grow sorghum and they no longer produce cattle in Tamaulipas, “he said.

