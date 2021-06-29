Samuel García and Congressman Henry Cuellar meet in the US

NEW LION. The governor-elect of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia, held a meeting with the congressman Henry Cuellar in the city of Washington on USA.

The governor-elect dined in the company of Henry Cuellar who invited him to tour the US capital, at the meeting topics such as vaccination and the construction of the La Gloria Colombia highway were discussed.

It may interest you: ‘El Bronco’ is not afraid of being investigated by Samuel García

“I appreciate the great welcome from Henry Cuellar, member of the House of Representatives for District 28 of Texas, and President of the Bilateral Chamber Mexico–USA“Garcia mentioned.

After visiting USA, Samuel Garcia seeks to strengthen the economic and business relationship between Nuevo León and the southern state of TexasPart of the objective of this trip is to dialogue with representatives of North American politics on issues such as trade, security and energy.

Nuevo León and Texas have a great commercial and cultural relationship. Both states are fundamental to strengthening Mexico-United States relations, and we will continue to do that during this tour. – Samuel García (@samuel_garcias) June 29, 2021

In his social networks, the governor-elect thanked the congressman and assured that the good relationship between the state of Nuevo León and Texas is important for relations also between the countries of Mexico Y USA.

Both states are essential to strengthen relationships Mexico–USA, and we will continue to do that during this tour, “he posted on networks.

Tuesday June 29 Samuel Garcia will have meetings with Republican and Democratic congressmen who make up the Inter-Parliamentary Group Mexico–USAHe will also have a meeting with officials from the Federal Energy Agency.

You can read the original note at:

* This content is published with permission from ABC.

* jci