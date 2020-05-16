Updated on 05/15/2020 at 22:04

Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o arrived at Barcelona as one of the hopes of goal (it had already shone in Mallorca) for the culé team that already had Ronaldinho. The African became the team’s top scorer for many seasons.

He played many classics against Real Madrid who at that time had the Brazilian Ronaldo, who I do not hesitate to rate as the best: “The best of all was Ronaldo‘ the Phenomenon. ” I have great respect and admiration for him. Then there are many others who come from behind, ”said the former soccer player in an interview for Goal.com.

Samuel Eto’o was not long in the era Guardiola, although he was champion of the Champions League in 2009 (scoring in the final against Manchester United), next to Lionel Messi, whom he saw debut and become the figure of the team after Ronaldinho’s departure.

The former Barcelona player had words of praise for Lionel Messi, whom he chose as the best today: “I stay with Messi, one of the most experienced, and with Mbappé, who is the young man who has been going strong and I think he will mark the world of soccer in the coming years.”

Samuel Eto’o agreed with Didier Drogba, both strikers who excelled in their respective, but the Cameroonian feels that he is the best African player in history: “I wanted to be number one and I was so throughout my career. I won the best tournaments with the best teams. The ideal would be to make a mix of each one of the African stars that there was and get a player, that would be the best of all. “

Samuel Eto’o’s last team was Qatar SC. He won everything at the club level and with his selection he obtained 2 African Cups, although he never had the level he showed in the different clubs he went through.

