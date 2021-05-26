Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastián in The Little Mermaid, dies

The dubbing voices that gave meaning to childhood will always be important. This afternoon announces the unfortunate passing of Samuel E. Wright at age 74, known in the entertainment industry for playing Sebastian the crab in the 1989 animated film, The Little Mermaid – 92%. The news comes through social networks, specifically the Facebook profile of Montgomery, New York, the town where he lived. Samuel He died at the age of 74 as a result of prostate cancer.

For the Disney animated classic, Samuel he dubbed the famous crustacean and performed the mythical songs “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl”, a couple of songs that became cult classics with endless covers on the Internet. But Wright’s work with Disney did not end with that film, as he also returned for the role of Sebastián in The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning, Disney’s House of Mouse, Marsupilami and the 31 chapters of the television series The little mermaid broadcast by Disney Channel from 1992 to 1994. In Latin America we had no good fortune when it came to having the same voice of Sebastian for the different productions about the adventures of Ariel.

Here the words dedicated to Samuel E. Wright via Montgomery County’s official Facebook page.

Sam and his family have impacted countless young people in the Hudson Valley, always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves. In addition to his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was best known for walking into a room and simply bringing PURE JOY to those with whom he interacted. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.

Wright It was also noticed on Broadway thanks to productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Tap Dance Kid Y The Lion King, in the latter he played the imposing King Mufasa during very early seasons of the production. His legacy will live on forever.

The little Mermaid It is one of the Disney movies most loved by fans. Since its premiere several decades ago, the red-haired, blue-eyed Princess Marina has become an icon of the masses and an example of adventure and perseverance for hundreds of thousands. Its success has inspired Disney to produce a live-action version, as has happened with other animated classics.

At the moment there is no date set for the premiere of the live action of The little Mermaid, but we hope Disney announces it very soon. Halle Bailey will take the starring role of Princess Ariel, in addition, we will also have the participation of Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Javier Bardem as the mighty King Triton. We are sure that, despite the numerous comments against the actress chosen for the starring role, this version of The little Mermaid it will become a box office success.

Movies under the Disney label are the bread and butter for many people. The company has been dedicated to producing numerous hits that have gone down in history and are still enjoyed by millions to this day; Although animation was for many years its greatest strength, it has also been dedicated to the development of live action adventures and it does not seem that it will stop its adaptation plans anytime soon.

