Samuel E. Wright, the voice of Sebastian in ‘The Little Mermaid’, dies

Samuel E. Wright has died at age 74, Actor and original voice of Sebastian in ‘The Little Mermaid’. It has been communicated by the Facebook page of Town of Montgomery, his place of residence with his family. He died in his sleep of prostate cancer.

Wright began his acting career in 1976 in the series “Ball Four” and later participated in “Enos”, “All my children” or “The hour of Bill Cosby”, in addition to in many television movies. In 1989 he began his career as a voice actor when he was signed by Disney to give life to Sebastian the crab in ‘The Little Mermaid’, She continued to play a role in short films, video games, the film’s sequels, and its many television series. Also as a voice actor, Disney cast him to be Kron in the movie ‘Dinosaur’ in 2000.

Beyond Disney

In addition, he was under the command of Clint Eastwood in ‘Bird’, played Jericho and Dante in ‘Jonny Zero’ and appeared in several episodes of ‘Law & Order’. In the theater he worked a lot on the Broadway and Off-Broadway stages, as he was also a talented singer as he demonstrated in “Under the Sea”, a song that ended up winning the Oscar in 1989. He was Mufasa in the original cast of ‘The Lion King’ and participated in other works such as ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, ‘Pippin’ or ‘Welcome to the Club’. In ‘The Wiz’, a musical based on ‘The Wizard of Oz’, he was the scarecrow alongside Whitney Houston, Keith David and Cedric the Entertainer.

“Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from those stars.” Rest In Peace, Samuel E. Wright | 1946? 2021

Original Broadway Cast, Mufasa. pic.twitter.com/MDuQAZJalZ ? The Lion King – Musical (@TheLionKing) May 25, 2021

