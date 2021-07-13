Samuel Carmona wants to reach the World Cup like a racing car

The Canary Samuel Carmona (4-0, 3 KO), one of the hopes of Spanish boxing, reappears this Sunday at the Magariños Pavilion in Madrid, after his last fight in February 2020 in which he beat Colombian José Antonio Jiménez by KO in the first:

“My manager Karim Bouzidi has been very ill from COVID-19 and many of my plans have been put on hold.”



But he is still linked to the Russian promoter Patriot: “I hope that after the summer we will resume the fighting, since now Russia is practically closed due to health problems.”

This Sunday, starting at 8:00 p.m., he will face the Nicaraguan Joel sanchez (5-21-1, 2 KO), with whom we spoke recently in ESPABOX.

“I want to dedicate the victory to my manager to see if he recovers satisfactorily.”

Samuel Carmona is confident of a victory against Sánchez and an important fight before the end of the year that will bring him closer to the World Cup. He is now number 7 in the WBA, and he hopes to rise in the rest of the organizations.

“If I get a good victory before the end of the year, I would like to have a chance with WBA world champion Artem Dalakian.”