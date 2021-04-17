Samuel Carmona returns to the ring in a few weeks

The Canarian fighter Samuel Carmona (4-0, 3 KO) continues to train in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria under Carlos Formento, preparing to step into the ring in the coming weeks in Russia.

Carmona is planning a short-term match or two to face very high-level fights this summer.

The 24-year-old canary is calm after the birth of his first daughter and is confident that he will soon achieve professional success as he did at an amateur level, being an Olympian and achieving a bronze in the 2017 Europeans.

The year 2021 can be very important for the great Spanish fighter.