Samuel Carmona and Jonathan Alonso return, in an evening in Madrid

Press release

After a few long months of pandemic, it seems that the “new normal” is getting a little closer to the life we ​​all knew. It has not been an easy time but in The Boxer Club The desire and enthusiasm to enjoy this wonderful sport remain intact.

Next July 18 will be a holiday for all boxing lovers. The Boxer Day is a unique event designed to enjoy an unforgettable day. The chosen place is the Movistar Academy Magariños pavilion, in the heart of Madrid.

Amateur & professional evening

The gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. with seven amateur matches between the different schools The Boxer Club. Starting at 8:00 p.m., professional boxers return to the ring after a period of inactivity and will thus start the 2021 season.

The pros return to the ring on The Boxer Day

On this special day they will have boxers of the stature of Jonathan “Wonder” Alonso, double champion of Spain professional and Olympic in London 2012, after a few months without competing. Will also be present Jennifer “Storm” Miranda, the nine-time amateur and two-time professional champion of Spain and No. 12 in the WBA World Ranking.

And not only that, the capital will host boxers of the stature of the Olympic diploma in Rio 2016 and No. 4 in the WBA World Ranking, Samuel Carmona. Also, from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, will participate Nano “Gallito” Santana, boxer with a long amateur career and candidate for the Spanish Bantamweight Title.

Rivals will be announced shortly.

From the organization, thank the sponsors Ego Games, Zumub, Leone and our partner Boxing Management for their collaboration in this event.

Tickets on sale now

Tickets for this special day are now available.

The evening will begin at 6:00 p.m. with amateur fights and professional boxers will enter the ring from 8:00 p.m. Tickets will have different prices depending on the location within the pavilion: (entry is prohibited for persons under 18 years of age)

● VIP: € 50 + Open Bar

● Ring: € 35 + 1 drink

● Grada: € 25 + 1 drink

Tickets are on sale at the club that The Boxer Club has in Madrid, at Calle Dr. Castelo, 41. They can also be purchased at any of The Boxer Club in Madrid.

For more information, the club is available via email info@theboxerclub.es or at the numbers 663 86 37 46 (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or 678 26 99 40 (from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

During the event, all the hygiene measures marked by the health authorities will be carried out to guarantee a quiet and safe evening against COVID-19.