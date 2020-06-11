The Arezzo Police (Tuscany, center) arrested this Wednesday in collaboration with the Milan Prosecutor’s Office, the two young men who robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday and stole the clock from the Spanish Samu Castillejo, Milan winger, as confirmed by the same footballer on his Instagram account.

“The robbers who stole my watch yesterday (by Tuesday) have been arrested. Thanks to the excellent work of the Milan Prosecutor’s Office in collaboration with the Arezzo Police. Thank you all for the messages of support“Castillejo wrote on Instagram.

The two young men have been arrested in the Bettolle area, near Siena (Tuscany, center), on the A1 motorway, and they had the stolen watch in their vehicle in the afternoon of Tuesday to Castillejo, after a robbery at gunpoint.

Castillejo He was in his car on Tuesday when he was assaulted by two young men who pointed the gun at him and they forced him to give him his watch before escaping aboard two motorcycles.

The Andalusian he played 19 games and scored a goal this year with the Milan shirt, before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus.

His team will compete again this Friday against Juventus on the lap of the semifinals of the Coppa Italia, but the Andalusian winger will not be able to jump onto the pitch to be sanctioned.