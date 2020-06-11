Samsung is close to launching new headphones from your Galaxy Buds family, And it seems that these will leave behind the aesthetics that we were used to after the Galaxy Buds + and the first-generation Galaxy Buds to move on to a somewhat more unusual and smaller design.

The similarity is so evident that it is impossible not to comment on it. The future Samsung headphones have a shape similar to that of a bean, and it is something that has been most curious to us, since we had not seen this form in other manufacturers. But there is always a first time for everything.

This will be the Samsung headphones shaped like a bean

Samsung would have the launch of its new headphones already marked on the calendar, and these would receive the name of Samsung Galaxy BudsX, although this, at the moment, is just a rumor, so, as for the name, we could find almost anything. Although we do not think that Samsung will break with what it has been doing so far.

The definitive existence of these headphones has been confirmed by Samsung thanks to its Galaxy Wereable application, in which, as they comment on XDA Developers, you missed an icon on these headphones that reveals its existence definitively, since, until now, this was only a rumor.

As you can see, the shape of the headphones is most curious, since it reduces the size compared to the Galaxy Buds +, making them somewhat smaller, and this way, they may be somewhat more attached to the ear. Even if, In this regard, the Samsung headphones were already at a more than decent level.

We do not know to what extent this form can be more beneficial in headphones, since, the smaller, the more difficult it can be to handle with your hands, especially for people with big hands. But, of course, it is a most interesting change that is surely motivated by some reason. We will see it when the time comes for your presentation.

These Samsung Galaxy BudsX would have active noise cancellation, to isolate us in a better way when we are using them and that we can focus all our attention on music. Although it is not known if Samsung will include the option of ambient sound so that we can find out, to a certain extent, what is happening around us thanks to the microphone that the headphones have.

In addition to this, it is possible that the headphones can play music independently from the mobile, something that surprises us even more considering its small size. It is rumored that the price of these would be around $ 150, and even slightly less, Although I personally think that if they have all these characteristics that we have mentioned, it is possible that the price of these is somewhat higher, hovering around 200 euros, but, as always, you have to wait to find out.

Always find out about the latest Android time on our official Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Andro4all