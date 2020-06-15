The idea is that the special edition of this smartphone also includes posters and unique letters of the members of BTS

This special model will go on sale next July 9, on the seventh anniversary of the BTS Army collective

Consumers will also be able to start placing preorders from June 19 on Amazon and Samsung

One of South Korea’s most important cultural exports to the rest of the world is K-Pop. This musical genre has quickly amassed a true legion of fans worldwide, thanks to a careful marketing system. Bands like BTS are one of the most frequent trending topics in practically all social networks and internet forums. And now, they have even taken over the new Samsung brand smartphone.

According to ., the South Korean tech has just announced a special edition of its flagship device, the Galaxy S20 Plus. This smartphone can now be purchased with a theme inspired by the popular K-Pop band, BTS. Some of the details that distinguish this phone from the standard version, is the iridescent purple color. This tonality is usually associated with this particular musical group. Besides you can count various graphic details.

For example, the smartphone has the BTS logo, as well as other symbols that are usually used to represent the K-Pop band, on the back. The Galaxy S20 Plus is also expected to bring pre-installed some Android themes, also inspired by BTS. At the same time, customers will receive a pair of Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s wireless headphones, with the group’s logo. Other promotional materials will also be included in the package.

The invasion of K-Pop reaches the smartphone market

For several years now, the power of this musical genre has been recognized in almost all the world. For example, just as BTS seized Samsung’s smartphone, it sabotaged a series of hashtags opposing protests over the murder of George Floyd. Since 2018, the same BTS appeared on the covers of influential magazines such as Time. In addition, the market has long been recognized as a great co-marketing opportunity.

But perhaps even more importantly, this alliance will allow Samsung to boost sales of its smartphone. It is no news to anyone that demand for these devices, in most parts of the world, has been plummeting since 2018. During 2020 an upturn in the industry was expected, but the pandemic has caused people to be even more aware of their expenses. So this sudden alliance with BTS sounds very convenient to be a coincidence.

However, the real question is whether this idea will work. Sure, Samsung (and almost all tech companies, in some form or another) have already tried selling special products with popular brand branding in the past. While they have proven to be a good way to generate additional revenue for a smartphone, they may not have made much of a difference. At the same time, the BTS and K-Pop fandom has an almost incomparable will.

Other sales strategies in the sector

Allying with one of the most popular K-Pop bands is not the only way to promote a good level of sales for a smartphone. Huawei, for example, decided that its new model could measure temperature, to adapt to new market needs. For its part, ByteDance tried to take advantage of the popularity of TikTok to boost its device. On the other hand, Motorola is betting on making folding technology a little more accessible.

As already said, the smartphone market has suffered a severe setback due to the pandemic, not only in the case of Samsung. According to Tech Republic, in the first quarter of 2020 sales plummeted by more than 20 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. CNN notes that several agents are concerned about the effect they will have on the expansion of 5G. And EPS News warns that it will also change market shares.

