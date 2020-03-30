The return of the flip phone, but with a foldable screen and a price probably above 1,000 €. Confirmation within a week.

Nostalgia for the Motorola Razr, with foldable screen technology. This is the dual card that Samsung is about to play, by launching, incessantly, its second smartphone with folding screen (after the Galaxy Fold). It will be the Galaxy Z Flip, and it will more than likely be formalized this February 11 in San Francisco, where the star of the event will remain the Galaxy S20, engine of annual sales and techno showcase for the South Korean giant.

As is customary today, we know almost everything about the two future products. Regarding the Galaxy Z Flip, it is this time through a video that the leaker Ben Geskin is illustrated.

This sequence confirms the conception and design of the terminal, inspired by powder compacts. The machine, necessarily thick, is equipped with a very small OLED screen on the front in “closed” mode. It is however easier to slip into a pocket or bag than a traditional smartphone. Open, it unrolls a screen (6.7 inches diagonally announced) by nature much longer than the ones we are used to handling. Once deployed, you will have to judge its ability to be used with one hand.

On the portfolio side, rumors and analyzes position the device as much just below the $ 1,000 mark as up to, probably more realistic, $ 1,499. It will be necessary to see the exact components which the machine will embark on, which should however, it is acquired, be cheaper than its big brother the Galaxy Fold.

Confirmation within a week, February 11.