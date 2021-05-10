Samsung’s new cheap mobile drops to 179 euros

Save yourself 50 euros by taking the 128 GB version of this Samsung mobile thanks to the Amazon discount.

It has only been in the Spanish market for a few weeks, but the Samsung Galaxy M12 already falls in price in Amazon up to 179 euros. This cheap Samsung smartphone has a launch price of 229 euros in its version of 128 GB, so you have the chance to save 50 euros if you buy it now.

Despite the “cheap” label, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is a very complete mobile for day to day. Screen of 90 Hz, main chamber of 48 MP and battery of 6,000 mAh make it a very interesting model, now for less than 180 euros.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy M12

First of all, in this Samsung shines with its own light – never better said – the screen, with a size of 6.5 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, rare in this segment. In addition to being sharp, these 90 Hz will allow animations and transitions to be fluid and smooth.

Samsung Exynos 850 is the processor that works in this Samsung Galaxy M12, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. These settings are more than enough to carry out basic day-to-day tasks with ease, such as chatting on WhatsApp, watching videos on YouTube or browsing social networks.

To offer good photographs, the Samsung mobile equips a quad rear camera with 48 MP main sensor, a 5 MP wide angle, and a macro lens and a depth lens of 2 MP both. The front sensor, to capture selfies, is 8 MP.

Along with the screen, the battery also stands out, with a gigantic 6,000 mAh capacity and 15W charge power. With these data, the most normal thing is that the Samsung Galaxy M12 arrive without disheveled after two days of use, and even exceed them. For this, and other Samsung mobiles that you have at home, you can use the charger Samsung EP-TA800NBEGEU with 25W power, on sale on Amazon for about 17 euros.

Reviewing the main features of the Samsung Galaxy M12 we find that it is one of the best cheap mobiles that you can buy now. If you don’t want it to escape you, take advantage of the opportunity offered by Amazon, where falls to 179 euros. You can learn more about the Samsung Galaxy M12 on the official Samsung website.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M12 in other stores

Samsung’s new cheap mobile is also available in other electronic stores. One of them is PcComponents, where it is also on offer for 179 euros. Of course, you can also buy it in the Samsung official store, where the 64 GB version is for 179 euros.

Best alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy M12

The cheap mobile market is very competitive, so it is easy to find smartphones that give a lot for very little. One of them is the LITTLE X3 NFC, with 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G chip and 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, which can be yours for 190 euros on Amazon.

You can also choose the realme 7, for 199 euros on Amazon, focused on gaming. It equips Helio G95 processor, 8 GB of RAM, panel with 90 Hz and 5,000 mAh battery with Dart 30W fast charge. If you are looking for something for the day to day cheaper than the Galaxy M12, you can buy for 149 euros the LITTLE M3, with Full HD + screen, 128 GB of storage and 6,000 mAh battery.

