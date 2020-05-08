         Samsung’s native messaging app will support RCS messaging wherever Google supports them too

Google continues in its particular commitment to the progression of RCS messaging, the call to replace the current SMS and that it must stand up to the different instant messaging apps that we have today. WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Skype and others are closed platforms and it is necessary to be in the same as our contacts to be able to interact, with RCS things are different and only a compatible client is necessary. Like Google Messages.

A couple of generations ago, Samsung reported that its native messaging application, Samsung Messages, was already compatible with rich RCS messages, but the deployment of this compatibility depended on the local operators in each region. Now him agreement between Google and Samsung will imply that the messages will be adopted yes or yes in the same areas in which Google has already made its app compatible with them.

RCS for more Samsung phones

Google has been collaborating in the deployment of RCS messages for some time through its application, Google Messages, which has been compatible with this standard for a long time. In Spain, in fact, they are already various operators that support them In fact, recommending the use of the proprietary Google app. Vodafone was the first in our country and Orange, Movistar and O2 came after him, to name the best known.

This would mean that, thanks to the agreement between Samsung and Google, the message manager of the Korean company, Samsung Messages, it should not take long to support RCS messages also in our country, as well as in other regions of the planet. The agreement specifies that Samsung will offer support for RCS messages in its native application in the regions where Google Messages already does the same, regardless of whether or not the country’s operators have adapted their infrastructures and services for it.

Without a doubt, the fact that Samsung joins the support for RCS messaging can be an important push for this protocol, but the wide adoption of current messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, together with the general ignorance about the existence or use of RCS messages, it can make the attempt remain one more without achieving much success. We will see what finally happens, and if there are more manufacturers that join this movement.

