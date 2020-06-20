For more than a decade, Samsung has established itself as one of the main technology brands, not only in his native country, but also in the global market.

Currently, Samsung stands out above all for its smartphones, mainly the high-end ones, which with each new launch are quickly among the best-selling and best-rated lists, along with other brands such as Apple.

But of course, they also have many other products that have earned the loyalty of millions of users around the world. Samsung tablets, smart watches, headphones and televisions are a good example of the brand’s popularity.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a folding mobile format, like before, but inside instead of having a screen and a physical keyboard at the bottom, we have a 6.7-inch screen that folds in half thanks to a hinge.

In addition, they have also made a niche in many homes thanks to a wide range of household appliances, sound equipment and even smart devices as security cameras and hubs to control all the devices connected on the same network.

Everybody we know the brand in one way or another, and most likely, we have had a Samsung device throughout our lives. After all, their reputation has generally been good, and when we buy electronics we tend to go for brands that inspire confidence.

Index of contents

Unexpected starts

Expansion to the technology market

Changes in the 90s

The Galaxy era

But as familiar as we are with this South Korean technology brand, what is not so common is knowing the past the brand, or details about its origins. Although their global popularity came in the 21st century, they have been working in technology for many more decades.

And in fact, originally Samsung was not even engaged in the production and development of technology of any kind. The beginnings of the company were dedicated to work and completely different fields.

In just over eighty years, a family business in South Korea has gone from being a local business to being a multinational leader in the technology sector. And in this report we are going to review the history of Samsung so that you can know a little more about this company.