         Samsung’s future Exynos 880 will be an Exynos 980 with a lower clock speed, according to the latest leak

Until a few months ago, Samsung’s Exynos processors, the most powerful in the catalog, came with customized versions of the ARM cores, but in November 2019, the company closed the factory that was doing this work. That does not mean that it has stopped developing its own chipsets, but quite the contrary: there are already rumors that speak of an Exynos 1000 with AMD Radeon graphics for the next generation of the Galaxy S.

At the same time, Samsung continues to work on processors for the medium-high range, where the current maximum exponent is your Exynos 980, with integrated 5G connectivity. Now, the leak of a new phone (one from Vivo, not from Samsung) has brought us an Exynos 880, which a priori will be an ‘underclocked’ Exynos 980, that is, with a lower clock speed.

Two A77 cores and six A55 cores

It is not the first time that we see a Samsung brain on board a Vivo phone. In fact, this same week, we have met the Vivo G1 with the Exynos 980 inside. Now, a new device from the Chinese company, called Vivo Y70s 5G, has been seen in Geekbench with a SoC called Exynos 880.

This new 5G chipset would be positioned as Alternative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G and 768That is, it would be destined for premium mid-range devices. In addition, through Weibo, some details about the future Samsung processor have been leaked: it has two ARM Cortex-A77 cores at 2 GHz, six ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz and the ARM Mali-G76 GPU. Considering the name of the Vivo phone, there should also be a built-in 5G modem, just like on the Exynos 980. What is unclear is its lithography.

The Exynos 880 would have two ARM Cortex-A77 cores at 2 GHz, six ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz and the ARM Mali-G76 GPU

So the chipset looks pretty similar to the Exynos 980, albeit with lower clock speeds for the Cortex-A77 cores. However, it is possible that Samsung has slowed down the GPU or removed some of its cores to make it more affordable than the Exynos 980.

At Geekbench, the Exynos 880 SoC scored 641 points and 1,814 points in single-core and multi-core CPU tests, respectively, while the Exynos 980 SoC boasts 679 points and 1,879 points. Therefore, the CPU performance of the Exynos 880 is more or less similar to the Snapdragon 765G, which suggests that Samsung could launch Galaxy mid-range phones with the Exynos 880 chipset in the not too distant future.

Track | SamMobile

Share



Samsung’s future Exynos 880 will be an Exynos 980 with a lower clock speed, according to the latest leak