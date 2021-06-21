Samsung’s first watch with Wear OS could arrive at MWC 2021

Next Monday, June 28, Samsung will hold a virtual event within the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2021 and promises several novelties related to its smart watches. The South Korean company’s announcement specifically refers to to publicize “its vision for the future of smartwatches”, which is clearly tied to Wear OS.

Although the terms chosen by Samsung do not reveal much, the expectation is on the possible presentation of the new version of the Galaxy Watch. Said device would be the first to hit the market with the new version of Wear OS, since its merger with Tizen was announced.

Rumors about Samsung Galaxy Watch watches using Wear OS again started last February and spread rapidly. However, what practically no one expected was that the Asians would merge their own operating system with the one developed by Google.

For its event at MWC 2021, Samsung promises “new opportunities for both developers and users.” It is evident that the company has a lot of faith, since it even talks about “deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences”.

Samsung and its smartwatches require the new version of Wear OS to be a success

In the world of smart watches, the Apple Watch is the undisputed benchmark in the market. Other companies, including Samsung, have presented very good smartwatches, but none have dethroned the one from the Cupertino firm. For this reason, the alliance between the South Koreans and Google to merge Tizen and Wear OS, their respective operating systems, was impressive.

When the Mountain Viewers released the determination during I / O 2021, they did so with several promises. For example, applications on watches with the new software would charge 30% faster than today. Transitions and animations would also be improved, and there would be a significant leap in quality in power management.

If Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch manages to exploit the potential of the Wear OS and Tizen merger, it can blaze a new trail in integration with other Android devices. In fact, on June 28, during MWC 2021, South Koreans also want show the potential “of the ecosystem of connected Galaxy devices”. This may bring up several clues regarding other products that would just be seen at the Unpacked event in July.

