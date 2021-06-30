Samsung’s Exynos processor with AMD GPU would be a potential beast | Technology

The latest leaks suggest that the processor that Samsung would be preparing together with AMD would have a power never seen before.

A couple of months ago Samsung announced that it was preparing an Exynos processor together with AMD. This news came as a surprise, as the alliance of a traditional manufacturer of graphics and processors for computers with a mobile phone company promised a lot.

And, in fact, after a few weeks the first data about this processor has come to light and the truth is that its performance is higher than expected.. These data have arrived thanks to the leak by a well-known user of the social network Twitter.

Samsung and AMD would have subjected the processor they are preparing to the famous 3D Mark Wild Life synthetic test and would have achieved a score of 8,134 points. These data should be taken with some caution, since the synthetic tests do not reflect the capacity of a processor on a day-to-day basis.

Of course, to get an idea and put the figures in context: the previous generation of Exynos processors achieved 5,130 points and Apple’s A14 processor reached 7,000 points. Also, it should be noted that the tested processor would be a development version and the final version will probably be better.

Exclusive: Samsung is testing the AMD GPU in the new Exynos, and the Wild Life test on the 3D Mark has scored 8134 points. It is worth mentioning that the CPU in this test is A77 architecture, for reference only. Each test has different results, we need to wait for more results. pic.twitter.com/Rej9vqyP6s – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 29, 2021

So soon the figures do not mean anything, but they predict a more than interesting future for technology and mobile devices. The only downside is that we will have to wait a long time for this processor to reach mobile devices.

Samsung has not made any statement or signal that it is preparing a terminal with this processor in mind. The latest leaks speak of the new foldable devices, but at no time is it indicated that they would arrive with this combination of AMD and Exynos.

In addition, it remains to be seen how they will include ray tracing technology, which was a point they commented on in the presentation of this alliance. At the moment we can only wait for the leaks to be more constant to know details in advance.