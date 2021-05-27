Samsung’s best wireless headphones drop to 145 euros on Amazon

Design, audio quality and noise cancellation meet perfectly in the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, with almost 100 euros discount at Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung’s best wireless headphones, drop dramatically to 145 euros in Amazon. That’s right, this model with active noise cancellation They have a discount of almost 100 euros, as we remember that their original price is 239 euros.

These wireless headphones also offer a discreet and comfortable design, a good audio quality and IPX7 certification for resistance to water and dust. In addition, they promise an autonomy of up to 18 hours of playback. Without a doubt, a great opportunity to renew your wireless headphones for about 150 euros.

Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Just over four months have passed since they were presented, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro already have a sale on Amazon. For just 145 euros, you can buy headphones with a glossy finish, a design finished in silicone tips and a very light weight that allow comfortable use for hours. Have also IPX7 certification, so they should withstand up to half an hour submerged under water.

In terms of sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro integrate an 11-millimeter driver and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter, which work together to offer a more than remarkable audio, with powerful bass and treble that is not shrill to the ear. It is also important to highlight the presence of active noise cancellation that, according to Samsung, is capable eliminate 99% of outside noise.

As far as autonomy is concerned, the Galaxy Buds Pro can reach the 5 hours of playback with noise cancellation activated. If you use the charging case, that life can be extend 13 more hours. Finally, these wireless headphones integrate microphones capable of capturing your voice clearly and clearly.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are one of the most advanced headphones on the market, and now they can be yours for only 145 euros if you take advantage of the offer of Amazon. Find out more about the devices in our review and on the Samsung website.

