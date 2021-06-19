Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony, LG and Amazfit destroy the market in AliExpress with these offers

Renew mobile and home technology at the best price.

This coming Monday June 21 AliExpress lower the price in all its categories to almost historical lows. During the next week you can get mobiles, tablets, smart TVs, smart watches and any other gadget at the best price on the market.

Also, thanks to active coupons on selected products Until next June 25, you will get even more attractive prices. Do not miss any offers.

Remember that the prices shown are obtained from Monday, June 21 at 9:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time)

AliExpress offers one step away from summer

Xiaomi Mi Purifier 3C: if you want to keep the air in your home clean, no airborne dust, avoiding allergy attacks or kill up to 99.97% of bacteria of the air, this purifier with HEPA filter it is your ideal purchase. You can change the filter every 6 months or 1 year, depending on the pollution and work that your machine has or extend its life by vacuuming it from time to time. A great, functional and decorative idea.Amazfit T-Rex Pro: if the basic model was already a pass, it raises the level in addition to lowering its price. It is an ultra-resistant sports smartwatch with a autonomy of about 18 days thanks to its 390 mAh battery. Have Integrated GPS, it is submersible up to a pressure of 10 ATM (about 100 meters deep), you can constantly measure your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and it is resistant to -40 ° C, snow, ice, humidity, salt mist, etc. Your screen is AMOLED 1.3 ″, has 100 sports modes built-in and weather meter. One pass with a discount.Smart TV LG 43 ″: Euro has already started and the Tokyo Olympics are near. What better way to experience them than with a new 4K television. This LG smart TV is perfect to play games, to watch sports and to enjoy the best movies and series of the moment. Its quad-core processor allows upscale HD or Full HD content to 4K No problem. In addition, it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Regarding connections, we have: 2 HDMI, 1 USB, 1 optical, 1 Ethernet, dual WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.Samsung Galaxy A42 5G– One of Samsung’s most awarded mid-range smartphones of the year. It is a terminal with a contained price, and with high specifications. We are talking about a mobile that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (like the OnePlus Nord CE or the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G), 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, quadruple 48 megapixel rear camera of Samsung’s own, 6.6 ″ HD + AMOLED screen, 5G mobile technology, NFC and 3.5mm Jack.Sony WH-CH510 – Wireless HeadphonesIf you love listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks in the tranquility of your home, on a walk or on a plane / train trip, you will love these headphones from Sony. It is a Bluetooth headset with a autonomy of up to 35 hours, with technology free hands to make calls thanks to your integrated microphone, it is rechargeable through its USB-C connection and they are of the diadem type, to be worn around the neck once we are not using them. They are very light and comfortable at the same time.

The extra coupons everyone wants to use

If AliExpress prices seem low already, do not miss any of the following coupons that will discount the price of selected products between 4 and 43 euros (depending on their price).

DIFOOSION3: $ 3 discount on purchases over $ 30.DIFOOSION6: $ 6 discount on purchases over $ 50.DIFOOSION11: $ 11 off on purchases over $ 90.DIFOOSION13: $ 13 discount on purchases over $ 110.DIFOOSION18: $ 18 discount on purchases over $ 150.DIFOOSION23: $ 23 discount on purchases over $ 190.DIFFOOSION: $ 3 discount on purchases over $ 4. Only for new accounts.4 SUMMERALI: 4 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros.8 SUMMERALI: 8 euros discount on purchases over 50 euros.10 SUMMERALI: 10 euros discount on purchases over 70 euros.15 SUMMERALI: 15 euros discount on purchases over 100 euros.18 SUMMERALI: 18 euros discount on purchases over 120 euros.28 SUMMERALI: 28 euros discount on purchases over 190 euros.43 SUMMERALI: 43 euros discount on purchases over 290 euros.

