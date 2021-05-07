Samsung would not bet on the latest Qualcomm processor for its new foldable | Technology

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 would not mount the latest high-end processor and therefore would have a cheaper price.

Rumors about the imminent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are more and more frequent, a few days ago we saw what would be its supposed design and now the data that make an appearance speak of the processor that would mount inside it.

Foldable phones are a reality, they have gone from being prototypes to being almost consumer devices. The nuance of the “almost” is because they are still terminals with high prices and that they are not designed for any type of user, it is not the typical mobile that you see on the streets.

Of course, every year that passes manufacturers improve their devices and turn them into much more polished options. This year Samsung would have to renew the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip 5G, both terminals would become third versions and they would have changes designed to make them much better than the previous generation.

In the case of the supposed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it is expected in July and its price in the United States would have already been leaked. What the rumors say is that it would start at $ 999, which would make it one of the most competitive folding phones of the moment. In Europe the price could vary.

By having a more competitive starting price, rather than an economic one, other leaks have emerged in which It is said that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would not mount the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Instead, this terminal would opt for the Snapdragon 870, this processor would be a notch below in terms of power when compared to the Snapdragon 888.

In addition to lowering the cost of the equipment, this processor would maintain the capabilities to use 5G networks. Another data that has been leaked is the charging speed, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would not have an extremely fast charge, on the contrary, the load would be 15W which would put it below many mid-range terminals.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a folding mobile format, like the ones before, but inside instead of having a screen and a physical keyboard at the bottom, we have a 6.7-inch screen that folds in half thanks to a hinge.

At the moment these are all the data that are known about the Galaxy Z Flip 3, if true, in July we could be facing a folding with a high-end smartphone price and it could make some users consider purchasing one instead of a conventional phone.