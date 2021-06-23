Samsung would launch a new store for customizable Galaxy Watch

Next Monday, June 28, Samsung will hold a virtual event at the Mobile World Congress 2021 in which it will present several novelties. Among the highlights would be the first Galaxy Watch with the new version of Wear OS, since its merger with Tizen was announced.

However, the South Korean company would have a few interesting announcements in the pipeline. Among them would be a new online store, through which the public could buy the brand’s smartwatches, and their corresponding accessories, and customize them to your liking.

According to LetsGoDigital, Samsung requested to register the Watch Design Studio trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The application includes details about the fate of the trademark in question. “Retail store services for smartwatches and straps. Provide non-downloadable online software in order to enable customers customize, design and purchase smartwatches and straps“, indicates the document.

If this idea is really advanced, MWC 2021 could be the stage chosen by the company to launch a new channel of interaction with the public. If the new Galaxy Watch with Wear OS can be customized according to the taste of each user, Samsung has an alternative with great potential on its hands.

Samsung wants to make an impact at the Mobile World Congress

Image: David Ortiz.

According to the available information, Watch Design Studio is not the only trademark that Samsung has registered in the MWC 2021 preview. The Asian firm also filed a registration application for Good Lock. It is “software for operation, implementation, control, use and customization of the user interface on smartphones and tablets”, according to the documentation.

In the official announcement of the event, the company announced that it would share its “latest security improvements and innovations.” They would have the purpose of “providing protection and peace of mind to users in an open and connected world.” Thus, Good Lock could be the utility that encompasses new options for locking and protecting Samsung devices.

With the Mobile World Congress just around the corner, the South Korean giant does not want to miss out on its opportunity. If Samsung plays its cards right, it can make a big impact from its Galaxy Watch smartwatches and other mobile devices.

