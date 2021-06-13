Samsung would have stopped the production of the Galaxy S21 FE due to a shortage of chips | Technology

You may never be able to buy the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE due to the global semiconductor crisis.

Throughout this year, many technology companies have had to adapt their launches and productions due to the semiconductor crisis that have caused that, among other things, not enough units of devices as demanded as the new consoles can be produced of video games, and that unfortunately has also reached mobile phones.

One of those affected would be the expected Galaxy S21 FE, a Fan Edition that the user community was waiting for, and from which we have collected a few rumors that confirmed that Samsung planned to launch this device after the summer, something that might not happen. Finally.

A report, currently not official, has indicated that Samsung would have suspended the production of the Galaxy S21 FE after verifying that due to the global shortage of chips, they could not meet the estimated production.

[Exclusive] Suspension of production of ‘Galaxy S21 FE’ ahead of Samsung’s release … Due to lack of AP supply shortage https://t.co/ZUaXRGhzLQSamsung Electronics abruptly halted production of its strategic phone, which was preparing to be released in August. (1/3) – Tron ❂ # E3 #MicrosoftEvent (@FrontTron) June 13, 2021

The report comes from the leaker FrontTron, with a very good track record in previous reports, where he basically states that production has stopped because Samsung does not have enough processors for the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Koreans reportedly informed their supplier partners this past Friday to suspend production of various parts for the Galaxy S21 FE, and also the cancellation of future orders for different materials. As they comment from the different chain stores, that seems to confirm the cancellation of the launch.

Samsung intended to use a combination of processors Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 for this launch, but it seems that it is not profitable for them to launch a device from which they will not be able to produce the necessary units for its profitability.

It is likely that it will not be a definitive cancellation, and Samsung may resume production of the Galaxy S21 FE, but according to what it seems, its departure would not be as close in time as previously thought.