Just a few days ago, rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M41 were refreshed, a phone that had been leaked months ago and had given little sign of life since then. The phone was associated with a purchase of screens from an external manufacturer, and would become the first of its brand to carry OLED panels manufactured by someone other than Samsung.

The news was short-lived, however, as sources close to Samsung talk that the Korean manufacturer would have decided to shelve the model, automatically moving to focus on the top model. The Samsung Galaxy M41 would have been canceled and soon we would have the Samsung Galaxy M51 with a presentation date still uncertain but apparently close.

Goodbye to the Galaxy M41, direct to the M51

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy M41

From the Samsung Galaxy M41 we had even had the renders filtered back in March, but the phone would not move forward in the design and production chain from its manufacturer. The reasons for this cancellation have not transpired and it is not an official information, so we will treat it with caution.

According to these sources, the Samsung Galaxy M41 would have been canceled and the manufacturer would already focus on the next model in its midline, a Galaxy M51 that would soon see the light. There is already talk that the launch of this could take place this June, so we will be attentive to everything that may happen with it.

As for the arrival of the first OLED phone without a Samsung screen to its catalog, everything indicates that we will have to wait for the next one. Samsung would take some time in talks with BOE to mount OLED screens on their Galaxy S30So the wait may not be as long as it seems, unless some mid-range sneaks into Samsung’s manufacturing schedule earlier.

So, and in the absence of official confirmation, touch stop waiting a Samsung Galaxy M41 that will probably never reach the market. If nothing fails, the Galaxy M51 will be the firm’s next launch and should become an international phone.

